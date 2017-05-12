About- Read the LATEST ISSUE-

Long Service to our Community.
Since 1978, Newswest has kept the residents of Ottawa west informed about what's happening in their neighbourhood. This makes Newswest one of the longest surviving community newspapers in Ottawa. Newswest survives by being able to get into the nooks and crannies of the community to celebrate the people, the events and the institutions that contribute to the vibrancy of the area.

Newswest is written by the community for the community. This enables it to provide an unique perspective on life in the Kitchissippi area. A majority of Newswest articles are written by volunteer writers wishing to highlight an issue, a person or an event that they feel is of interest. Volunteer groups are also encouraged to use the pages of Newswest as a pipeline to the broader community to make readers aware of events and issues that escape the notice of the professional media.

Since 2003, Newswest has been published within the Kitchissippi Times. By agreement Newswest remains an independent publication. Newswest covers the area bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue, between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue. This area includes the neighbourhoods of Mechanicsville, Hintonburg, Champlain Park, West Wellington, Hampton Park, Westboro Beach, Westboro, Highland Park, McKellar Park, Carlingwood and Civic Hospital. Over 16,000 copies of Newswest are distributed free-of-charge 12 times a year to homes and retail locations in the Kitchissippi area.

Newswest is a non-profit community newspaper. It does not publish submissions that have as their main purpose the fulfillment of commercial goals. It is the role of the editor, in concurrence with an elected board of directors, to maintain this non‐profit community focus and steer the course for Newswest.

Our current board makeup; Our Editor is: Tim Thibeault.
  •  Chairperson is:    Gary Ludington.
  •  Vice‐Chair is:    Wayne Rodney.
  •  Treasurer is:     Gary Ludington.
  •  Secretary is:     Cheryl Parrott.
Messages for the board may be sent via the editor.
editor at newswest dot org

Open Board Meetings.
Find us at Community Events.
Our Board Meetings: board normally meets the 4th Monday of most months.  The next monthly meeting is Monday January 23, 2017 at 7PM, (Location: in the Hintonburg Community Centre . (Please always check for changes or cancellations before coming to our meetings). Check our Events Calendar for dates of other board meetings.  Our next Annual General Meeting will be on November 28, 2016 7PM. Our meetings are open to all, accessible and free parking is normally available near to where we meet.   Come and see your community paper in action, and have a say.
Current Board positions were decided following our last AGM meeting but we can welcome new board members any time we meet.

  • Want to know how to contribute?
  •   Or how to support local activities?,
  Or who won the latest contest?

  • then come to the meeting and we will answer your questions.
Newswest at Community Events:   Newswest would love to come to your community event and set up an information and display table. Please let us know about your upcoming events and how we can participate.
Thank you to all who came out to the 2015 Newswest 1K kids fun run, it was the busiest yet. And so much drier than the 2014 Newswest 1K kids wet fun run on July 13th 2014 at Parkdale Park. The 3 cakes were a great success! Unfortunately it was too wet for a colouring contest in 2014.
But check out the artwork; in our 2013 colouring contest. We hope we saw you at Hintonburg's Samba Party on August 14th 2013 in Mccormick' Park or at the HCA Dog Movie in Parkdale Park on July 27th 2013. And did you look for us on the street at Tastes of Wellington West September 14th 2013
Latest Contests and Past Winners:  
As Newswest celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2013, we invited our readers to test their knowledge of the Kitchissippi Area for fun and prizes. The first of these contests was revealed in our June 6th 2013 edition, and the second contest was in the July 4th edition. Final contest was in the September 12th edition. All entries to all of the contests this year were also entered into a random drawing of a pottery prize.
and...[skip]
Congratulations to Newswest's 35th Anniversary Contest Winners! Linda Collette of Hintonburg has won the first and third of the three contest quizzes celebrating Newswest's 35th anniversary. Her prizes were two $50 gift certificates for the Back Lane Café plus four $25 gift certificates to Bella's Bistro. The Middle Quiz and two $35 gift certificates to Burnt Butter Ittalian Kitchen were won By Anita Grace. The Random drawing for a valuable Bird Jar by potter-artist Tim Thibeault was won by Barbara Derick. Newswest thanks all the readers who participated, especially those who sent in extra background on the topics in our quiz. It made for great reading.

Details on our previous 2011 student writing contest can be seen here.

Photographers:   Newswest and its website are appealing to the shutterbug in you to keep our pages fresh and beautiful. Simply snap some photos of the world right outside your door and upload them to the photo gallery or send them in to:

editor at newswest dot org


For more on submitting photos, click here.


Mobile Version of this page?
This webpage and others have special settings for mobile visitors. Pages with accordion sections can be expanded using the accessibility unfold button. Visiting pages from the mobile subdomain http://mobile.newswest.org will automatically set the page options to allow easier mobile user scrolling, and may show other hidden content (BTW m.newswest.org also works). Much of this page's content is also in our archive's special about pages.
These newswest.org/easyread archives have a special theme for detected mobile devices. Devices not detected by our archives see a regular 2 column format. Archive users can use the >< button on the archives blue toolbar to switch to a single column format. A simplified list of mobile friendly webpages is at mobile.html


Since 2003, Newswest has been published within the Kitchissippi Times. The paper is delivered free-of-charge to homes and retail locations within the area of west Ottawa bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue. If you have not received your copy, call 613-297-5648 or try emailing distribution@kitchissippi.com (email address subject to change without notice, so check the newspaper)
Newswest's current issues are also published digitally here on-line in our newswest.org/easyread archives.
You can subscribe to an email digest to always be informed of the latest topics. Our content (with Ads) is also on-line through Kitchissippi Times.

How can I contribute?
How can I contribute?
There are many ways to contribute to your community paper. We accept volunteer articles, news photos and letters to the editor on a wide range of topics of community interest. See Submissions below for details. We particularly welcome content of specific local flavour. We are also actively inviting our local blogging and graphic amateur artists to create content we can host on-line. - - We also look for;

  • People to work on the board, help guide the print edition, website and on-line newspaper.
  Volunteers to help define a FaceBook presence for our content.
  • People active in other community groups, invaluable to keeping your newspaper in the know.
  • Single-day volunteers who can help us out at local events, where Newswest may be a sponsor, by manning a table, tent or other task.
  • And you can always become a supporting member of Newswest and vote at the Annual General meeting. see Benefits of Membership in the Join Us section.
Submissions?
Newswest is always on the lookout for volunteer writers itching to pen a story or snap a photo of the community (the area of west Ottawa bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue). Contact the editor about your idea at:

editor at newswest dot org

  • Articles should be maximum 500 words*.
  • Letters to the editor should be maximum 300 words.
  • Community calendar items should be maximum 50 words.
  • Photographs should be 300 DPI.
  Print photos should be 3 by 5 inches.

All signed letters to the editor are welcome. We reserve the right to edit for length and content. Submission deadlines are given below or download this Adobe Acrobat document for dates in 2017.
*Note: We also publish articles and photos as Web-extra on-line only posts. Late submission and overflow will most likely appear as a Web-extra. Some Web-extras may make it into a later print edition.

Looking to raise awareness of an upcoming, local event? Community calendar notices are free-of-charge for non-profit organizations. Send your notice of about 50 words or less, to:

editor at newswest dot org

Publication is dependent upon space available. Priority is given to notices promoting events within Newswests catchment area (the area of west Ottawa bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue).


The on-line Community Events Calendar lists those events that might appear in the Kitchissippi Times / Newswest print edition, for events that are open-to-all, one-time-contiguous, and take place in the catchment area. (On-line version covers a larger local area, and late submissions/corrections). Providing a shortened (single sentence) description of your event just for use on-line is appreciated. Place, time, and duration will be extracted from your print version.
Events in the on-line calendar are also distributed weekly by e-mail subscription and appear in Twitter @OttawaWCalendar

When's the next issue?
Please note: The latest issue content is posted to our archive generally within 1-5 days after it appears in print.  Newswest is published 12 times a year. Submission deadlines are typically 10 to 14 days before the Thursday Publication dates. Send submissions for Newswest to:

editor at newswest dot org

The tentative schedule for 2017 is as follows;

    Newspaper Issue Date : Submission Deadline.
  • January 19 issue  :   deadline of Friday, January 6, 2017
  • February 16 issue  :   deadline of Friday, February 3, 2017
  • March 16 issue  :   deadline of Friday, March 3, 2017
  • April 13 issue  :   deadline of Friday, March 31, 2017
  • May 11 issue  :   deadline of Friday, April 28, 2017
  • May 25 issue  :   deadline of Friday, May 12, 2017
  • June 22 issue  :   deadline of Friday, June 9, 2017
  • September 14 issue  :   deadline of Friday, September 1, 2017
  • September 28 issue  :   deadline of Friday, September 15, 2017
  • October 26 issue  :   deadline of Friday, October 13, 2017
  • November 23 issue  :   deadline of Friday, November 10, 2017
  • December 7 issue  :   deadline of Friday, November 24, 2017

(dates may be subject to change).

The community calendar column also appears in those Kitchissippi Times issues without Newswest. (I.E. Publication dates; Thursday, January 5, 2017, February 2, March 2, March 30, April 13, June 8, July 4, August 3, August 17, August 31 September 14, October 12, November 9, December 21, 2017. ) Any other submissions to Kitchissippi Times should go to; advertising at kitchissippi dot com

Submission deadlines for 2017 can be downloaded in this Word document or in this Open Office Document.


Career opportunities?
All submissions to Newswest are on a volunteer basis: Newswest does not pay contributors, but we would be very happy to receive submissions from you on community stories within our catchment area. If you are an aspiring writer / journalist, it could be very good for your career!
Our Editor is a volunteer position with a small honourarium for expenses. If interested in volunteer editing send your Cv by e-mail. Include skills like your local knowledge and contacts. Replies to unsolicted Cvs are not guaranteed.


We literally pass the buck on this one. All advertising is handled by Kitchissippi Times within which Newswest is published.
Our website is also currently Ad-free (including our on-line newspaper articles). To see on-line our content complete with advertising go to Kitchissippi Times. For advertising rates or to place an ad, call Donna Neil at 613-297-5648 or by email; advertising at kitchissippi dot com


A Newswest membership entitles you to add your voice to your community newspaper: Members can vote at the Annual General Meeting and stand for the board of directors. At 5 dollars, membership is an affordable way to help Newswest get the word out on community activities and issues.

Look for the membership form in a copy of Newswest. Or download and fill out the attached form (requires Adobe Acrobat). Cheques should be made out to Newswest.

[skip]

Return completed forms with payment to:

(Or drop payment off at a Board meeting.)

E-mail is your best bet for a quick response.

 E-mail:
editor at newswest dot org
Tim Thibeault, Editor
Telephone: (On request to contributors only)

Newswest

Canada

Please call or email the editor before attempting to send us postal material. Note: We do not accept dropoffs at this mailing address.

Deadline for the January 19 issue is:
January 6.

editor at newswest dot org
with tips and story ideas.
(Community Calendar requests should also CC the editor at Kitchissippi Times for issues without Newswest inside.)

Drop-offs may be possible at some Newswest Board Meetings (see Announcements for time and place). For other drop-offs please contact us first

Please check first before attempting a dropoff.

You can also follow us on twitter

Note: Regarding Federal Anti-spam laws and regulations; emails in the newswest.org domain are considered published, so you may e-mail us without prior consent.
Please add words like Submission, Article, Community-calendar, Deadline-request, or your Neighbourhood location to the subject line. Plain text or Html-text emails are best. Bad, incompatible or missing attachments will delay matters, so include text versions of documents in the body of the email.
