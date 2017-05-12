Mobile Version of this page?

Where do I find you?

Since 2003, Newswest has been published within the Kitchissippi Times. The paper is delivered free-of-charge to homes and retail locations within the area of west Ottawa bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue. If you have not received your copy, call 613-297-5648 or try emailing distribution@kitchissippi.com (email address subject to change without notice, so check the newspaper)

Newswest's current issues are also published digitally here on-line in our newswest.org/easyread archives. [skip]

You can subscribe to an email digest to always be informed of the latest topics. Our content (with Ads) is also on-line through Kitchissippi Times.

How can I contribute?

There are many ways to contribute to your community paper. We accept volunteer articles, news photos and letters to the editor on a wide range of topics of community interest. See Submissions below for details. We particularly welcome content of specific local flavour. We are also actively inviting our local blogging and graphic amateur artists to create content we can host on-line. - - We also look for;

People to work on the board, help guide the print edition, website and on-line newspaper.

Volunteers to help define a FaceBook presence for our content. [skip]

People active in other community groups, invaluable to keeping your newspaper in the know.

Single-day volunteers who can help us out at local events, where Newswest may be a sponsor, by manning a table, tent or other task.

And you can always become a supporting member of Newswest and vote at the Annual General meeting. see Benefits of Membership in the Join Us section.

Submissions?

Newswest is always on the lookout for volunteer writers itching to pen a story or snap a photo of the community (the area of west Ottawa bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue). Contact the editor about your idea at: [skip]

Submissions. Articles should be maximum 500 words*.

Letters to the editor should be maximum 300 words.

Community calendar items should be maximum 50 words.

Photographs should be 300 DPI .

. Print photos should be 3 by 5 inches.- [skip]

All signed letters to the editor are welcome. We reserve the right to edit for length and content. Submission deadlines are given below or download this Adobe Acrobat document for dates in 2017.

*Note: We also publish articles and photos as Web-extra on-line only posts. Late submission and overflow will most likely appear as a Web-extra. Some Web-extras may make it into a later print edition.

Community calendar?

Looking to raise awareness of an upcoming, local event? [skip] Community calendar notices are free-of-charge for non-profit organizations. Send your notice of about 50 words or less, to:

Publication is dependent upon space available. Priority is given to notices promoting events within Newswest’s catchment area (the area of west Ottawa bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue). [skip]

The on-line Community Events Calendar lists those events that might appear in the Kitchissippi Times / Newswest print edition, for events that are open-to-all, one-time-contiguous, and take place in the catchment area. (On-line version covers a larger local area, and late submissions/corrections). Providing a shortened (single sentence) description of your event just for use on-line is appreciated. Place, time, and duration will be extracted from your print version.

Events in the on-line calendar are also distributed weekly by e-mail subscription and appear in Twitter @OttawaWCalendar

When’s the next issue?

Please note: The latest issue content is posted to our archive generally within 1-5 days after it appears in print. Newswest is published 12 times a year. Submission deadlines are typically 10 to 14 days before the Thursday Publication dates. [skip] Send submissions for Newswest to:

The tentative schedule for 2017 is as follows;

Newspaper Issue Date : Submission Deadline. January 19 issue : deadline of Friday, January 6, 2017

February 16 issue : deadline of Friday, February 3, 2017

March 16 issue : deadline of Friday, March 3, 2017

April 13 issue : deadline of Friday, March 31, 2017

May 11 issue : deadline of Friday, April 28, 2017

May 25 issue : deadline of Friday, May 12, 2017

June 22 issue : deadline of Friday, June 9, 2017

September 14 issue : deadline of Friday, September 1, 2017

September 28 issue : deadline of Friday, September 15, 2017

October 26 issue : deadline of Friday, October 13, 2017

November 23 issue : deadline of Friday, November 10, 2017

December 7 issue : deadline of Friday, November 24, 2017

(dates may be subject to change). [skip]

The community calendar column also appears in those Kitchissippi Times issues without Newswest. (I.E. Publication dates; Thursday, January 5, 2017, February 2, March 2, March 30, April 13, June 8, July 4, August 3, August 17, August 31 September 14, October 12, November 9, December 21, 2017. ) Any other submissions to Kitchissippi Times should go to;

Submission deadlines for 2017 can be downloaded in this Word document or in this Open Office Document.

Career opportunities?

All submissions to Newswest are on a volunteer basis: Newswest does not pay contributors, but we would be very happy to receive submissions from you on community stories within our catchment area. If you are an aspiring writer / journalist, it could be very good for your career! [skip]

Our Editor is a volunteer position with a small honourarium for expenses. If interested in volunteer editing send your Cv by e-mail. Include skills like your local knowledge and contacts. Replies to unsolicted Cvs are not guaranteed.

Advertising?

We literally pass the buck on this one. All advertising is handled by Kitchissippi Times within which Newswest is published.

Our website is also currently Ad-free (including our on-line newspaper articles). To see on-line our content complete with advertising go to Kitchissippi Times. For advertising rates or to place an ad, call Donna Neil at 613-297-5648 or by email;