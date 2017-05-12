|
Since 1978, Newswest has kept the residents of Ottawa west informed about what's happening in their neighbourhood. This makes Newswest one of the longest surviving community newspapers in Ottawa. Newswest survives by being able to get into the nooks and crannies of the community to celebrate the people, the events and the institutions that contribute to the vibrancy of the area.
Newswest is written by the community for the community. This enables it to provide an unique perspective on life in the Kitchissippi area. A majority of Newswest articles are written by volunteer writers wishing to highlight an issue, a person or an event that they feel is of interest. Volunteer groups are also encouraged to use the pages of Newswest as a pipeline to the broader community to make readers aware of events and issues that escape the notice of the professional media.
Since 2003, Newswest has been published within the Kitchissippi Times. By agreement Newswest remains an independent publication. Newswest covers the area bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue, between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue. This area includes the neighbourhoods of Mechanicsville, Hintonburg, Champlain Park, West Wellington, Hampton Park, Westboro Beach, Westboro, Highland Park, McKellar Park, Carlingwood and Civic Hospital. Over 16,000 copies of Newswest are distributed free-of-charge 12 times a year to homes and retail locations in the Kitchissippi area.
Newswest is a non-profit community newspaper. It does not publish submissions that have as their main purpose the fulfillment of commercial goals. It is the role of the editor, in concurrence with an elected board of directors, to maintain this non‐profit community focus and steer the course for Newswest.Our current board makeup; Our Editor is: Tim Thibeault.
Our Board Meetings: board normally meets the 4th Monday of most months. The next monthly meeting is Monday January 23, 2017 at 7PM, (Location: in the Hintonburg Community Centre . (Please always check for changes or cancellations before coming to our meetings). Check our Events Calendar for dates of other board meetings. Our next Annual General Meeting will be on November 28, 2016 7PM. Our meetings are open to all, accessible and free parking is normally available near to where we meet. Come and see your community paper in action, and have a say.
All signed letters to the editor are welcome. We reserve the right to edit
for length and content. Submission deadlines are given below or download this Adobe Acrobat document for dates in 2017.
Community calendar?
Publication is dependent upon space available. Priority is given to notices promoting events within Newswest's catchment area (the area of west Ottawa bordered by the O-train tracks and Woodroffe Avenue between the Ottawa River and Carling Avenue).
The on-line Community Events Calendar lists those events that might appear in the Kitchissippi Times / Newswest print edition, for events that are open-to-all, one-time-contiguous, and take place in the catchment area. (On-line version covers a larger local area, and late submissions/corrections). Providing a shortened (single sentence) description of your event just for use on-line is appreciated. Place, time, and duration will be extracted from your print version.
When’s the next issue?
The tentative schedule for 2017 is as follows;
(dates may be subject to change). The community calendar column also appears in those Kitchissippi Times issues without Newswest. (I.E. Publication dates; Thursday, January 5, 2017, February 2, March 2, March 30, April 13, June 8, July 4, August 3, August 17, August 31 September 14, October 12, November 9, December 21, 2017. )
Submission deadlines for 2017 can be downloaded in this Word document or in this Open Office Document.
Career opportunities?
Advertising?
A Newswest membership entitles you to add your voice to your community newspaper: Members can vote at the Annual General Meeting and stand for the board of directors. At 5 dollars, membership is an affordable way to help Newswest get the word out on community activities and issues.
Look for the membership form in a copy of Newswest. Or download and fill out the attached form (requires Adobe Acrobat). Cheques should be made out to Newswest.
Return completed forms with payment to:
E-mail is your best bet for a quick response.E-mail:
Tim Thibeault, Editor
Telephone: (On request to contributors only)
Please call or email the editor before attempting to send us postal material. Note: We do not accept dropoffs at this mailing address.
Deadline for the January 19 issue is:
with tips and story ideas.
(Community Calendar requests should also CC the editor at Kitchissippi Times for issues without Newswest inside.)
Drop-offs may be possible at some Newswest Board Meetings (see Announcements for time and place). For other drop-offs please contact us first
Please check first before attempting a dropoff.
You can also follow us on twitter.
Note: Regarding Federal Anti-spam laws and regulations; emails in the newswest.org domain are considered published, so you may e-mail us without prior consent.
Please add words like Submission, Article, Community-calendar, Deadline-request, or your Neighbourhood location to the subject line. Plain text or Html-text emails are best. Bad, incompatible or missing attachments will delay matters, so include text versions of documents in the body of the email.
